People Selling Avengers: Endgame Tickets on eBay for HOW MUCH?!

You and I both know that Avengers: Endgame will be one of the must-see movies of the year just look at how the pre-sale tickets shut down websites when they went on sale.

It’s so big that people are taking their tickets for opening night and making big money selling them on eBay.

The lowest priced ticket on eBay right now is $750 for five, a 3D screening ticket is going for $ 7,500, and one eBay seller has set the price for his tickets at $25,000.

If you’re saying “there’s no way I’d pay that much for a ticket,” just know someone bought two tickets for just $10K. Yes, $10,000 dollars.

What’s the highest you’ve ever paid for a ticket?