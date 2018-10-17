People Share Kind Acts by Strangers

MARATHON, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Connie Robertson embraces emergency rescue volunteer Ian Beaumont of Pennsylvania after he delivered some food and water September 15, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. Robertson did not evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma and floated on her mattress in the 4-foot-high storm surge. "With every hurricane you learn something new," she said. Many places in the Keys still lack water, electricity or mobile phone service and residents are still not permitted to go further south than Islamorada. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reported that 25-percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed and 65-percent sustained major damage when they took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Things can seem pretty awful in the world, especially thanks to the news, but it turns out there is still a lot of good out there. And to prove it, people are sharing stories of the kindest things that strangers have done for them.

The messages kicked off after Brooklyn writer Rachel Berkey posted a story to Twitter about being comforted by a cab driver while she was crying.

Another woman named Sammy Nickalls then replied with her own story about a positive encounter with a stranger on public transit, which set the viral movement in motion.

Buzzfeed compiled over a dozen stories of acts of kindness from random people, which is what you need to get through this hump day.