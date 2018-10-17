People Share Kind Acts by Strangers

Things can seem pretty awful in the world, especially thanks to the news, but it turns out there is still a lot of good out there. And to prove it, people are sharing stories of the kindest things that strangers have done for them.
The messages kicked off after Brooklyn writer Rachel Berkey posted a story to Twitter about being comforted by a cab driver while she was crying.
Another woman named Sammy Nickalls then replied with her own story about a positive encounter with a stranger on public transit, which set the viral movement in motion.
Buzzfeed compiled over a dozen stories of acts of kindness from random people, which is what you need to get through this hump day.
