Jimmy Fallon asked people to tweet him using the hashtag #worstgiftever and tell him what is the worst Christmas gift they have ever received.

One guy said his mom gave him Rogaine and said, it’s time to face reality.

One wife gave her husband an electric guitar, he gave her windshield wiper blade refills.

A woman said her now ex gave her goalkeeper gloves and said, cause you’re a keeper. She broke up with him.

What is the worst Christmas gift you have ever received?