People Urged To Shop Small, Local This Weekend

(WHBC) – Several local businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Held the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop small at their local neighborhood businesses to help fuel the local economy.

We spoke with the president of Ben Heggy Candy Company about what the day means for them.

“It means a lot because we’ve been on this corner, on 8th and Cleveland Avenue for 90 years probably,” said Dick Wollenberg, who has been with Heggy’s for 64 years.

Over the years he has seen various local small businesses close up shop, but Heggy’s keeps on going.

What’s their secret?

“Our belief is that if you got good quality at a good price…and I guess that’s what’s done it for us for so long.”

He says Small Business Saturday falls at a great time for them because this is when people start buying candy for the holidays.

Among the businesses participating in Small Business Saturday locally are;

Anytime Fitness

Canton Supply

Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom

Heggy’s Candy

Athen’s Restaurant

H2 Huth and Harris Wine Merchants

Maize Valley Farm Market and Winery

The Habitat for Humanity Restore

Logan Sports