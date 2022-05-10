      Weather Alert

Perk Up! Starbucks Serves Up New Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

May 10, 2022 @ 8:18am

Starbucks is adding a new cold beverage as the popularity of iced coffee continues to grow.

Starting today (Tuesday), the coffee chain is adding a new chocolate cream cold brew to its menus.

It features cold brew coffee topped with a “light, sweet and silky” chocolate cream cold-foam with vanilla syrup.

A Starbucks spokesperson says it’s supposed to remind people of that “last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day.”

Last week, Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz said cold beverages like iced coffees and Frappuccinos account for almost 80% of their business.

Is there a coffee drink you hate to admit that you love?

