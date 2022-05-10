Perk Up! Starbucks Serves Up New Chocolate Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks is adding a new cold beverage as the popularity of iced coffee continues to grow.
Starting today (Tuesday), the coffee chain is adding a new chocolate cream cold brew to its menus.
It features cold brew coffee topped with a “light, sweet and silky” chocolate cream cold-foam with vanilla syrup.
A Starbucks spokesperson says it’s supposed to remind people of that “last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day.”
Last week, Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz said cold beverages like iced coffees and Frappuccinos account for almost 80% of their business.
Is there a coffee drink you hate to admit that you love?