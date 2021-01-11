Perry Intersection Project Includes ‘Quick Curb Delineation’
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was identified last year as the most dangerous intersection in the county by the Stark County Area Transportation Study.
A safety project coming to West Tusc at Perry Drive in Perry Township includes what is known as “quick curb delineation”.
A new westbound right turn lane on Tusc will be separated from the other three lanes by a slight curb and plastic guides.
The $2 million project is set to sell this Fall.