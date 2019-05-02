Perry Police Ask for Help in Finding Missing Girl

(WHBC) – Perry Township police are looking for a missing teenager.

They say 16-year-old Larissa McNeil has not been seen since she left home for Perry High School Wednesday morning.

She had been in contact with a family member throughout the day, indicating she may be harming herself.

McNeil is 5’5″ tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may have been picked up in the area of 12th Street NW by a black female driving a red SUV.

If you can provide any helpful information, call Perry Township police at 330 478-5121, ext 1