Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo
Dave & Jimmy
6:00am - 10:00am

Perry Police Chief Placed on Paid Leave

August 18, 2022 7:45AM EDT
Share

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township’s chief of police is on paid administrative leave.

Mike Pomesky was sidelined indefinitely following Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.

No reason was given for the move, but the Repository reports it’s partly related to misdemeanor charges filed against a representative of a Columbus company doing human resources work for the township.

Since there’s no deputy chief, the department’s sergeants are each taking care of their shift.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment