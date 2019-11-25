Perry Township Man Saves Girl From Dog Attack

PERRY TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 10-year old Perry Township girl is in the hospital after being attacked by a dog at her home Sunday afternoon. The girl was home alone with her two siblings when a pitbull who belonged to a man staying at her residence attacked her, biting her by the arm and refusing to let go.
She was luckily able to escape the attack thanks to the help of her 88 year old next door neighbor.
“The medics said to me that I saved that girls life,” said Leonard Miller, the courageous neighbor. “I don’t know what would’ve happened if I wouldn’t have been here at home.”
Miller says he was sitting in his home when the girls sister ran to his door and begged for him to come help. He immediately followed the girl into the house where he saw the attack up close.
Miller used a nutcracker Christmas decoration to hit the dog over the head multiple times. He says the dog did not respond to the blows until he struck it in the back.
After that, the dog released the girl who then ran out of the house. Miller provided aid to the girl until assistance arrived. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her arm. Her status is unavailable.