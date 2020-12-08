      Weather Alert

Pet-Related Scams Surge During Pandemic  

Dec 8, 2020 @ 12:11am

Here’s a pandemic effect you probably didn’t see coming – a rise in pet-related scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, pet scams have more than doubled during the pandemic, cheating victims out of more than $3 million. With more people seeking to adopt a pet during the quarantine, scammers set up fake adoption websites where victims pay money for pets that never arrive.

The BBB recommends going through your local animal shelter instead, or sticking with deals that allow you to see the pet in person before finalizing the deal. Have you added any pets to the family during the quarantine?

TAGS
bbb Covid Pandemic pet scams
