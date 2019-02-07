PETA Going After Disney’s Bo Peep

PETA has an issue with another celebrity and this time it’s with Toy Story star Bo Peep.

In a new trailer for Toy Story 4, Bo Peep returns to the franchise much to the joy of fans, but PETA wasn’t pleased with Peep’s new look.

“Bo Peep’s look in Toy Story 4 is updated, but her shepherd’s crook still promotes exploiting gentle sheep for their wool,” PETA posted on social media. “This is no place in Bo Peep’s ‘modern’ look, Pixar!”

PETA has also sent a letter asking the film’s director Josh Cooley to ditch the “archaic crook.”

Do you feel that PETA is going too far with this request? If you were the director would you change Bo Peep’s look?