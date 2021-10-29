PETA Wants Major League Baseball to Drop the Term ‘Bullpen’
Claiming the term is “insensitive to cows,” PETA is calling for Major League Baseball to stop using the term “bull pen” to describe the area where pitchers warm up.
Instead, the animal rights organization is suggesting a “more modern, animal friendly” term: “Arm barn.”
“Words matter and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” says PETA vice president Tracy Reiman.
Major League Baseball officials have not yet responded to the demand.
Is PETA reaching a little too far on this one? Using the organization’s logic, what other terms could be deemed offensive to animals?