Pete Davidson Speaks Out On Cyber Bullying

Pete Davidson took to Instagram on Monday to let people know that he’s being affected by online bullying for the past nine months by Ariana Grande’s fans.

The SNL comedian wrote, “No matter how hard the Internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t.” Davidson, who suffers from borderline personality disorder and being suicidal, hopes that by speaking out on it, it will encourage kids who feel the same way.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that Davidson has been feeling “attacked” since the breakup with Grande and her latest video, “Thank U, Next” isn’t helping. The source also said that Davidson wasn’t going to speak out on it until a waiter blasted the song in a restaurant then started filming him.