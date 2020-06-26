Petition Calls for New National Anthem
In the U.S., children learn at an early age that Francis Scott Key wrote a poem that became the lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner.” What they usually aren’t taught, however, is that Key was a slave owner. For this reason, a Change.org petition is calling for the government to change the national anthem to “America the Beautiful.” The petition claims in addition to its lyricist’s racist ties, “The Star Spangled Banner” itself “contains racism, elitism and even sexism embedded in its third and fourth stanzas.” Making a case for its suggested replacement, the petition notes “America the Beautiful” celebrates “the highest of all ideals: brotherhood within our borders, deference to our natural resources and indirectly alludes to the safeguarding and conservation of our air, water, and land.”