Petition To Change The Definition Of ‘Sandwich’ Launched

The sausage makers at Jimmy Dean want to settle this ‘what is a sandwich?’ debate once and for all.

They’ve launched an online petition calling on Merriam-Webster to change the dictionary definition of a sandwich, which currently includes “two or more slices of bread”.

The petition claims that “people are seeking more breadless options” like lettuce, eggs, or other items to serve as the ‘bread’ of a sandwich.

It’s probably coincidence that Jimmy Dean is also rolling out new “Egg’wich” sandwiches with sausage and cheese between two eggs.