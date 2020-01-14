PFHOF Village Has Funding for Center for Excellence

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village says they now have the funding in place to get construction started soon on the Center for Excellence on the Village campus.
They have expanded their existing partnership with Baltimore-based energy company Constellation, providing millions in funding for the new building, which could go up starting in a few months.
The Village signed off on a deal last January that has Constellation as the exclusive gas and electricity supplier to the project.