Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Pfizer Seeks Emergency Authorization for New Ages 5-to-11 Booster

September 27, 2022 5:41AM EDT
Share
Pfizer Seeks Emergency Authorization for New Ages 5-to-11 Booster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Younger children may soon be able to get an updated booster shot, much like the new Pfizer vaccine being made available to the 12-and-older crowd.

The same company has requested emergency authorization from the FDA to begin offering boosters to kids ages 5 to 11.

And Cleveland Clinic Doctor Kimberly Guiliano says some youngsters can get another shot two months after the previous one.

She says kids can go longer than two months if they’re healthy and in a healthy household.

Popular Posts

1

Zendaya Is The Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner After Second Emmy Win
2

All The Halloween Movies On Hulu In October For Huluween
3

KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor
4

Adam Levine Admits He “Crossed The Line” As More Accusers Come Forward
5

“The Voice” Coaches Talk Season 22, And How Camila Cabello Got The Gig