PGA Tour Merges With Rival LIV Golf Sending Shockwaves Through Pro Golf World

June 7, 2023 10:54AM EDT
In a surprising move, The PGA Tour is joining forces with Saudi-backed LIV golf, sending shockwaves through the pro golf world. If you’ve followed the saga at all, the formation of LIV golf divided pro golfers into basically the good guys versus bad guys. PGA veterans like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson took big payouts to play for LIV golf (bad guys), and the PGA Tour said they wouldn’t be welcome back to PGA events (though Keopka just won the PGA Tour championship.)

Staunch opponents to who funds LIV golf (the Saudi government with a history of civil rights abuses), like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, won’t be happy about this move. Remains to be seen how it all shakes out, but it came down to more money allowing more tournaments in more cities.

What do you think of this move?

