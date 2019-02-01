Pharmacist Delivers Meds By Snowmobile

The cold weather in the midwest didn’t stop one pharmacist from getting medicine to her patients.

Andrea Cusack of Lake Odessa pharmacy in Michigan regularly delivers prescriptions but the recent cold snap and snow caused her to improvise.

With the help of her 15-year-old son, they boarded a snowmobile to drop off medication to snowbound customers on Tuesday.

She said she will continue using the snowmobile until they can dig out from the storm.

