Pharmacist Delivers Meds By Snowmobile
By Sarah
|
Feb 1, 2019 @ 5:56 AM

The cold weather in the midwest didn’t stop one pharmacist from getting medicine to her patients.
Andrea Cusack of Lake Odessa pharmacy in Michigan regularly delivers prescriptions but the recent cold snap and snow caused her to improvise.
With the help of her 15-year-old son, they boarded a snowmobile to drop off medication to snowbound customers on Tuesday.
She said she will continue using the snowmobile until they can dig out from the storm.
What’s the most unconventional way you’ve had to get business done during bad weather?

