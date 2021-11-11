      Weather Alert

Phoebe Bridgers cried when working with Taylor Swift on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' song

Nov 11, 2021 @ 11:00am

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Less than 24 hours stand in the way between us and Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded Red album. To amp up the excitement, one of the album’s collaborators admits just being able to be a part of it made her cry.

Phoebe Bridgers﻿, who is featured on the song “Nothing New,” tells﻿ Billboard﻿﻿ ﻿﻿that working with Taylor has “just been a dream.”

The indie rock artist teased, “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) — her remake of the 2012 Grammy-nominated album — drops Friday.” Nothing New” is a song Taylor wrote when recording the original album, but it didn’t make the cut.  Now, it’s being released as one of the “Songs from the Vault” tracks on the re-recording.

Bridgers says Taylor’s decision to rerecord her old albums has taken the music industry by storm.

“It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians,” she said. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world — like, “No, no, no, f*** you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ — is the coolest.”

 

