Over 110 volunteers get together for the third year, at the Heart Foundation in Australia, to create “The Heart Project”.

The project involves 10 city hospitals, where the volunteers bring some holiday spirits to sick children by setting up green screens and using photoshop to make magical pictures. Here are some of them!

(CREDIT: EDITED BY JASON ULSRUD)

(CREDIT: THE CHRISTMAS WISH / EDITED BY BEN SHIRK)

See more of the pictures here…