Pickup Slams Into Two Homes on 30th Street, Several Injured
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of one of two houses on Route 62 in Plain Township were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup truck pulling another vehicle on a trailer lost control and slammed into the houses.
It happened at the end of the onramp from Northbound Market Avenue to Eastbound 62, the 1100 block of 30th Street NE.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the truck driver’s load was unsecured; no word on any citations.
Injuries were minor.