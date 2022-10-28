Pike Man Given 4 to 6 Years in 2021 Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Pike Township man is set to do four to six years in prison on charges related to a motorcycle crash that killed his 31-year-old passenger.

At the same hearing this week, Von Castle pleaded to aggravated vehicular homicide in the August 2021 incident.

Prosecutors say Castle was under the influence of alcohol when his bike went off Route 43 in Sandy Township and struck a ditch.

Lacy Mathess of Canton was thrown from the bike and died later.