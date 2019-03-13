Pink Adopts Puppy During Tour Stop in Nashville

Pink’s Nashville stop on the “Beautiful Trama” tour is one that her family will never forget, the singer not only partied and performed at local bar Tootsies, she also took a little piece Nashville home with her in the form of a new puppy.

Pink shared a photo of her new family member, conveniently named “Nash,” being held by her daughter Willow. “Thank you to the Nashville Humane Association for bringing puppies to the show for us to play with. Of course, we went home with one. Meet our new rescue, his name is Nash. Short for Nashville,” Pink wrote.