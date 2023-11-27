Pink becomes first artist of 2023 to top ‘Billboard’ concert chart with an arena tour
When you think of how many artists have been on tour this year, you’ll realize that Pink‘s latest accomplishment is pretty impressive.
Pink has hit #1 on Billboard‘s monthly Top Tours chart after grossing just over $51 million over 10 shows in October. According to the publication, that makes her the first artist who’s topped that chart this year with an arena tour — the others did so by touring in stadiums.
According to Billboard, Pink is only the third female act who’s ever hit #1 on the Top Tours monthly chart since it first premiered in February 2019. The other two are Beyoncé and the Spice Girls.
In 2023 alone, Pink’s two tours — the Summer Carnival Tour and Trustfall Tour — have grossed over $309 million and have sold over 2 million tickets.
