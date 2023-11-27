Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Pink becomes first artist of 2023 to top ‘Billboard’ concert chart with an arena tour

November 27, 2023 5:00PM EST
When you think of how many artists have been on tour this year, you’ll realize that Pink‘s latest accomplishment is pretty impressive.

Pink has hit #1 on Billboard‘s monthly Top Tours chart after grossing just over $51 million over 10 shows in October. According to the publication, that makes her the first artist who’s topped that chart this year with an arena tour — the others did so by touring in stadiums.

According to Billboard, Pink is only the third female act who’s ever hit #1 on the Top Tours monthly chart since it first premiered in February 2019. The other two are Beyoncé and the Spice Girls.

In 2023 alone, Pink’s two tours — the Summer Carnival Tour and Trustfall Tour — have grossed over $309 million and have sold over 2 million tickets.

