Pink, Imagine Dragons to perform on the 2022 American Music Awards

The first round of performers have been announced for the 2022 American Music Awards, airing live November 20 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Pink and Imagine Dragons will both take the stage, as will country superstar Carrie Underwood, singer/songwriter Yola and Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Tems. DJ D-Nice will serve as the AMA’s House DJ throughout the evening.

Pink will give her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” — which is coming out on Friday — its world TV premiere. Imagine Dragons will perform their hit “Enemy” along with their collaborator on the track, rapper J.I.D. As previously announced, Wayne Brady will host the show.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Latin superstar Bad Bunny leads all nominees for this year’s AMAs with a total of eight nods, while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods apiece. Taylor holds the record for the most AMA wins of all time, with 34.

