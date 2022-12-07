Pink joins Dave Grohl and others for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ charity event

ABC

You may not know that Pink is Jewish, but she musically embraced her heritage earlier this week at a charity event featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and their mutual producer, Greg Kurstin.

During the pandemic, Grohl and Kurstin started the Hanukkah Sessions, an online video series of cover songs by Jewish artists — one for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. This year’s edition was the first live version of the event, and it took place at L.A.’s tiny Largo club, a venue that only holds 250 people. As Variety reports, director Judd Apatow presented the show as a benefit for the Anti-Defamation League.

According to Variety, Pink took the stage and proudly told the audience, “My name’s Alecia. I’m a Jew.” She then sang her first hit, “Get This Party Started” — using a lyric sheet to get through the song and still missing a few words. Considering she didn’t write that particular song, it’s forgivable.

Pink and Grohl performed together earlier this year at the star-studded tribute concert in LA that honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. At that event, she sang Heart‘s “Barracuda,” backed up by Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson and Foo Fighters. She also joined Foo Fighters for their song “Pretender,” and sang Queen‘s “Somebody to Love” with Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

The first night of Hanukkah is Sunday, December 18.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.