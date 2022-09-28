Pink, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette rock out in tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Nasty Little Man

Some top female pop stars joined a dozens of rockers Tuesday night in Los Angeles to pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March while the band was on tour in Colombia.

It was the second star-studded tribute concert held in Hawkins’ memory; the previous one was held in London earlier this month. Unlike the London show, the LA tribute did not stream online, but, the Los Angeles Times‘ live recap, it still boasted an epic night of impromptu supergroups often backed by the Foos themselves.

Alanis Morissette, who employed Hawkins as a drummer for her Jagged Little Pill tour in the ’90s, performed “You Oughta Know” with Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums.

Miley Cyrus, who was friendly with Hawkins, sang Def Leppard’s classic “Photograph” with the band’s Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Phil Collen backing her up.

Hawkins played drums on the song “We Could Have It All” from Pink’s 2019 album, Hurts 2 B Human. At the concert, Pink sang Heart‘s “Barracuda” alongside Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson and Foo Fighters. She also joined Foo Fighters for their song “Pretender” and sang Queen‘s “Somebody to Love” with Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. The Queen tune is one that Hawkins himself often performed during Foo Fighters’ shows.

Hawkins’ side project, Chevy Metal, performed David Bowie’s “Heroes” with Kesha on vocals.

The concert also featured members of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Rush, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett, The Cars and The Police. It ended around 1 a.m. local time with a full-band performance of “Everlong,” which Foos frontman Dave Grohl played solo to finish the London show.

Proceeds from the concert are being donated to MusiCares and Music Support.

