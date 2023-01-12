Pink opens up about her “scary experience” with COVID-19

ABC

Pink is urging her fans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a new partnership with Pfizer.

The singer joined the company’s Know Plan Go campaign, which is designed to raise awareness of underlying conditions that increase one’s risk of developing severe COVID-19. For her part, Pink wanted to address why she needs the vaccine, as she is considered high-risk due to her asthma.

“Having COVID-19 was a scary experience. Having asthma puts me at high risk for getting very sick from it,” she shared. “But now I’m ready to act quickly if COVID-19 strikes again. If I ever have symptoms – even if they’re mild – I know to get tested quickly and make the call to my doctor right away if my test is positive.”

She expanded in an additional statement about why she partnered with the pharmaceutical company, “Unfortunately, I was unaware of this the first time I got COVID-19 so it’s super important to me that everyone knows what risk factors may put them at high risk too.”

Pink revealed in 2021 she contracted COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. She told U.K.’s Heart Radio, “We had COVID last year, very early in March and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will.” She continued, “I thought it was over for us.”

She added her experience with COVID inspired her to write “All I Know So Far,” which contains all the messages she wanted to pass on to her daughter, Willow.

