Pink recalls being told her career would be “over” if she started a family

Pink‘s ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, is finally here, but the singer reveals she was once told she’d never get this far in her career if she started a family.

“Having a family was really important to me,” Pink told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “Just doing music wasn’t enough for me. I was lonely. I was so lonely. It’s a very lonely business.”

She continued, “Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over.’” Fans know how well she took that advice. The singer recently celebrated her 17th anniversary with husband Carey Hart, with whom she shares two children: 11-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson.

Pink believes having a family enhanced her career. She reflected on how people used to judge her based on past fiery singles, which she says caused some to view her as “the snarling, man-eating angry she-man.”

“Obviously we’re all much more complex than any of that,” she said. “But when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me.”

She continued, “I think that’s when my career began, really. I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world, and my place in it.”

That willingness to take a gamble on her career to have a family has paid off for Pink. “Sitting with a guitar is one of my favorite things I’ll ever do, but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I’ll ever do,” she said.

Pink also joked, “Making wine also happens to be pretty cool.”

TRUSTFALL is available to stream and purchase now.

