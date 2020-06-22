      Weather Alert

Pink Says She and Her Husband ‘Would Not Be Together’ Without Counseling

Jun 22, 2020 @ 6:49pm
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Singer Pink credits counseling for saving her marriage. Pink and her hubby Carey Hart have been married for almost 14 years and have separated twice. Pink did a live interview on Instagram over the weekend with her therapist. During the conversation she said, I got a lot of s**t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa. It’s the only reason that we’re still together. Because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages. Pink also revealed, Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.

