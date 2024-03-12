Pink surprises kids in Melbourne hospital: “We won’t forget this day”

Pink took time out from her touring schedule in Australia to visit kids who can’t attend her concerts: children who are patients at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

Pink, who brought along daughter Willow, documented her visit to the hospital on Instagram. “It’s been 22 years since I first visited families at the Royal Children’s Hospital, and it was a privilege to return to @rchmelbourne this week,” she captioned the video, which showed her and Willow performing their duet “Cover Me In Sunshine,” and posing for photos with the kids and their parents.

“Thank you to everyone who spent time with Willow and me,” Pink added. “Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us play you a couple of songs. We won’t forget this day.”

“It’s days like these that are super humbling,” Pink told The Daily Telegraph. “I grew up in the hospital … my mom and stepmom are both nurses, so it was fantastic to take Willow with me this time to spend some time with these kids and bring a bit of sunshine to their day, hopefully.”

