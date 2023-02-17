Pink will follow Summer Carnival with TRUSTFALL tour; books TV takeover next week

RCA

If you couldn’t get tickets to Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour, she’s got you covered for the fall — TRUSTFALL, that is.

The singer has announced The TRUSTFALL Tour, which will kick off October 12 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up November 18 in Orlando, Florida. As opposed to the Summer Carnival tour, which will visit stadiums, these fall dates are all in arenas. GROUPLOVE, which is part of the summer tour, will also open the fall dates.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time with Citi and Verizon presales; the general onsale date is February 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Pink, whose album TRUSTFALL is out Friday, will visit NBC’s Today and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week, both on February 21. She’ll then do a takeover of The Drew Barrymore Show on February 27.

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” Pink says in a statement. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

Pink will stream her album release celebration Friday starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.