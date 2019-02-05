Pink’s Husband Defends Teaching 7-Year-Old Daughter How to Shoot on Instagram

Pink’s Husband, Corey Hart defended a video of him showing his daughter Willow how to shoot a rifle, the video was met with criticism and praise.

Hart captioned the video, “She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12-inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old.”

A user responded, “Well done, Cary,” while another person scolded Hart writing, “Kids should not be around guns at all, guns need to be locked away so no kid can get to them!”

Hart defended his teachings by responding, “… I’m raising the kids with knowledge of firearms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands. #knowledgeispower,” Hart wrote.