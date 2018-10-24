Pixar Co-Founder Retiring

Ed Catmull, the co-founder of Pixar and a man widely known as one of the fathers of modern animation is retiring after 45 years in the business. Catmull was hired by George Lucas in 1979, and when the division he headed became Pixar the magic started to happen. He helped delvelop Pixar’s RenderMan software, which has been the star behind Pixar’s films since 1995’s “Toy Story,” and the technology has been used for just about every Academy Award nominated or winning film in the past 15 years. Catmull will first step down as President of Pixar and Walt Disney Animations Studios at the end of the year, and then officially retire next year.