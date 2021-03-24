Pixar’s “Luca” To Skip Theaters And Debut As Disney+ Exclusive
SPAIN - 2021/03/23: In this photo illustration the Disney+ App seen displayed on a smartphone screen in App Store with the Disney+ logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
It’s become the norm for new movies to skip the theaters and go straight to a streaming service; and that’s what’s happening with Pixar’s new movie, “Luca”. The animated movie is set to premier on Disney+ June 18th.
“Luca” is about a boy on vacation in the Italian Riviera who becomes friends with an ancient sea monster who is disguised as a child. The film stars Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, Emma Berman, and John Ratzenberger. Tell us your top 5 Pixar movies!