Pixel Users Can Take Selfies With Pokemon Characters

If you’re the owner of a Google Pixel phone you now have the ability to take pictures with Pokemon characters.

The new AR sticker pack also includes the stars of the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Mr. Mime, and Charizard.

If you want to add the pack to your Pixel, just open the camera app, tap more, and then tap Playground.

You’ll see the Pokemon stickers, plus Avengers: Endgame, Stanger Things, and even Childish Gambino.

Do you have plans to see Detective Pikachu? Do you like to use the AR feature on your phone?