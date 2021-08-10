      Weather Alert

Pizza Hut Expands Partnership with Beyond Meat® to Test New Plant-Based Beyond Pepperoni™ Pizza Topping

Aug 10, 2021 @ 5:44pm

Pizza Hut is going BEYOND its usual menu options and are testing out new plant-based pepperoni!  Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut have teamed up for the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza Topping at select chain locations.  The topping is currently only being tested in five markets: Albany, New York, Columbus and Macon in Georgia, Houston, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida. Pizza Hut teamed up with Beyond Meat previously with the Beyond Sausage topping. Would you try Beyond Pepperoni on your pizza? Do you think plant-based meat alternatives taste like the real thing? What is your favorite pizza topping?

Popular Posts
Kristen Bell Reveals She 'Waits for the Stink' To Bathe Kids
Lizzo Hosted her own TED Talk About the History of 'Twerking'
Artists Can Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test at Live Nation Venues
Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Vowed Never To Give His Mum A Penny Of His Film Director
Governor Returns With COVID Update, Pushes Shots
Connect With Us Listen To Us On