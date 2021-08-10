Pizza Hut Expands Partnership with Beyond Meat® to Test New Plant-Based Beyond Pepperoni™ Pizza Topping
Pizza Hut is going BEYOND its usual menu options and are testing out new plant-based pepperoni! Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut have teamed up for the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza Topping at select chain locations. The topping is currently only being tested in five markets: Albany, New York, Columbus and Macon in Georgia, Houston, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida. Pizza Hut teamed up with Beyond Meat previously with the Beyond Sausage topping. Would you try Beyond Pepperoni on your pizza? Do you think plant-based meat alternatives taste like the real thing? What is your favorite pizza topping?