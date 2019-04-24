Pizza Hut Has Half Priced Pizzas This Week, Here’s How To Get The Special Code

Pizza Hut is celebrating their one year anniversary of their sponsorship with the NFL and they want to give you half-priced pizzas.

The pizza deal will be announced during the 2019 NFL Draft by 2016 draft pick, Jared Goff, who will give the special code on Thursday, April 25th on Pizza Hut’s social media platforms.

Pizza lovers will be able to have as many half-priced pizzas as they want until Saturday, April 27th.

What is your favorite type of pizza? What is your favorite thing to eat while watching football?