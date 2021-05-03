      Weather Alert

Plain Man Arrested in Connection With Capitol Riot

May 3, 2021 @ 2:24pm

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 54-year-old Plain Township man joins the hundred facing federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot on January 6.

John Wright faces charges that include engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings and obstruction of Congress.

Four people interviewed by investigators say Wright was inside the building, and he is clearly seen in one image helping to push down a police barrier.

He was arrested Monday morning based on a criminal complaint filed in the matter, and made his first appearance in a federal courtroom in Akron Monday afternoon.

And here is a link to a Statement of Facts.

