Plain Man Enters Plea in Capitol Riot Case
August 2, 2022 4:23PM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As expected, the Plain Township man charged in the Capitol riot has entered a guilty plea.
55-year-old John Wright entered a plea Tuesday in a Washington DC federal courtroom to ‘obstruction of an official proceeding’.
He’ll be sentenced in November.
Federal investigators say Wright organized a bus trip to DC, breaking through barricades and getting into the Capitol building.
Wright committed no other serious crimes while inside the building.
He did a Facebook Live, smoking a cigarette in the rotunda…
He did not help his case by later calling the incident on social media a “practice run”.
The feds say the maximum term is 20 years.