Plain Native, Frequent Visitor to Ukraine Hoping for More U.S. Assistance in Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s an Ohio State grad student and frequent visitor to Ukraine.
And he would like to see the U.S and NATO more involved in the effort to save the country from Russian forces.
24-year-old GlenOak and Walsh graduate Philip Kopatz thinks Vladimir Putin could push beyond Ukraine’s borders, when and “if” he is successful there.
Kopatz is keeping in touch with over a half-dozen friends he’s met in the country.
He even edits a weekly newsletter on events in the country he has come to love
Most are hiding in their basements in those major cities.