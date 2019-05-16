Plain Proposes Plan Addressing Door-to-Door Sales
May 16, 2019 @ 6:25 AM

(WHBC) – Plain Township has more tools in its toolbox when it comes to dealing with door-to-door sales people, and they plan to use them.

Trustees hope to establish a “do not knock” registry to provide to registered vendors.

Those on the registry will be provided “no knock” stickers to place on their doors.

They also plan to double the registration fee for vendors to $150.

Vendors would also have to pay $80 for background checks.

Scout troops and church and school groups would exempt from some of the new regulations.

They’re expected to pass the legislation at their next meeting in two weeks.

