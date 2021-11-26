      Weather Alert

Plain Schools, Looking for Few Good Bus Drivers

Nov 26, 2021 @ 7:21am

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re looking for a few good bus drivers, even if you only want to work a few hours a week, or even less.

The Plain Local Schools haven’t had to take drastic measures like cutting bus routes yet, but they’d like a few more qualified drivers in the fold.

And if you don’t have the certification, they’ll help pay for that too.

For more info, contact Darcy Knight in Human Resources at Plain Local at 330 492-3500.

Popular Posts
Adele Breaks 2021 Sales Record Just Three Days After ’30′ Release
Will Smith Claims He Once Had So Much Sex That It Made Him Ill
Taylor Swift Has The Longest #1 Song Of All Time With “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Will Receive “People’s Champion” Award At People’s Choice Awards
Jennifer Lawrence Dropped Out Of The Spotlight Because “I Was Sick Of Me”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On