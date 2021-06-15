Plain Shooting Victim ID’d
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead outside an apartment complex in Plain Township during the noon hour on Saturday.
He is 28-year-old David Hughson.
They are saying the shooting was drug-related.
No word on any suspects.
That incident on West Commons Street NE off Market Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.
Or, through the anonymous tip line 330-451-3937.