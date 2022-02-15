Plain Township boy goes viral using frying pan for Olympic curling (Video)
Give it up for 3-year old, Hudson Hamilton of Plain Township. Dude went VIRAL after his parents, Kent & Ashley shared this video of the ‘lil guy curling….
…with a frying pan!
This potential future Olympian was inspired by the Winter Olympics and all of the curling coverage on CNBC. He and the fam built a tiny curling rink in the backyard, got a frying pan out of the kitchen cupboard and posted the video on Twitter.
How’s THAT for some inspired winter fun!
Way to go, Hudson!