Plain Township boy goes viral using frying pan for Olympic curling (Video)

Feb 15, 2022 @ 9:22am
Give it up for 3-year old, Hudson Hamilton of Plain Township. Dude went VIRAL after his parents, Kent & Ashley shared this video of the ‘lil guy curling….

…with a frying pan!

This potential future Olympian was inspired by the Winter Olympics and all of the curling coverage on CNBC. He and the fam built a tiny curling rink in the backyard, got a frying pan out of the kitchen cupboard and posted the video on Twitter.

How’s THAT for some inspired winter fun!

Way to go, Hudson!

 

