Plain White T’s Frontman Creates Special Moment For Young Cancer Patient

Tom Higgenson, singer for the Plain White T’s, created a special moment surprising a young cancer patient named Delilah. Delilah has been battling cancer for over 4 years and the thing that gets her through is listening to “Hey There Delilah” EVERY DAY.

Her dad got Tom to make a video that he could show Delilah, but then he WALKS IN THE HOSPITAL ROOM! The family ends up joining in and it was pretty magical for all!