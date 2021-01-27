      Weather Alert

Plan to Reduce and Eventually Eliminate Statewide Curfew

Jan 27, 2021 @ 5:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s overnight curfew could be adjusted very soon.

If the number of active hospitalizations remains below 3500 for two more days, closing time will be moved to 11 p.m., says Governor Mike DeWine.

The figure was at 2900 on Tuesday.

If active hospitalizations go below 3000 for seven straight days, closing time moves to midnight.

Under 2500, the curfew goes away.

The governor says any change will last for two weeks.

He says he wanted businesses and residents to have a goal to aim for.

