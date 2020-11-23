      Weather Alert

Plans, Ideas After Sale of Former Affinity Medical Building

Nov 23, 2020 @ 4:56am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two men from Lawrence Township who purchased the former Affinity Medical Center building last week plan to close on it in 30 days and begin some rehab work in the parking lot.

Their MediShield Solutions is in discussion with local doctors and others about using space in the building.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says a mail-in pharmacy is part of their plan.

The mayor is suggesting a surgical center at some point down the road.

The new owners have reportedly been speaking with local doctors.

The building sold for $467,000.

